SCCI Welcomes Direct Flights To Kazakhstan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SCCI welcomes direct flights to Kazakhstan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that launch of direct flight from Pakistan to Kazakhstan will enhance economic, social and cultural integration between the two countries.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that business community of Pakistan had been very keen to enhance business-to-business relations with Central Asian Republic, especially Kazakhstan. He said the direct flights, which started on July 8, would provide for a wonderful opportunity for promoting trade through people-to-people linkages.

He said the direct flights were crucial for regional economic and trade integration and connectivity.

"On behalf of the business community of Sialkot, I thanked the ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan over his role in getting the milestone achieved," he added.

More Stories From Business