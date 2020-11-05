SCCI welcomes power relief for industries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar warmly welcomed the decision regarding power relief for the industrial sector by Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the decision would help revive industrial growth, reduce input costs and boost exports

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar warmly welcomed the decision regarding power relief for the industrial sector by Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the decision would help revive industrial growth, reduce input costs and boost exports.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said the decision would help reduce energy cost for the industrial sector and would make products competitive in the global markets.

The government's decision would also help in boosting the country's exports which will also create jobs opportunities, he added.

The SCCI president said the relief package by abolishing peak-hour tariff for industries with 50 per cent concession on additional electricity consumption would boost industrialization and increase exports.

He said the Small and Medium Enterprises using additional power would be provided with electricity at 50% per cent of the rate and 25% discount on additional consumptions for all industrial connections.

He said the SCCI welcomed the announcement and hoped that the prime minister would continue to take historic initiatives for development of economy.

The business community expressed happiness over the initiative and said development of the industrial process would create jobs.