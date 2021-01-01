SCCI welcomes reduction in customs values on Afghan origin imported goods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed the government's decision regarding reduction in values of Afghan origin imported goods via Torkham and Chaman borders to Pakistan for the period of three months,calling it an important move toward bolstering mutual Pak-Afghan trade relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed the government's decision regarding reduction in values of Afghan origin imported goods via Torkham and Chaman borders to Pakistan for the period of three months,calling it an important move toward bolstering mutual Pak-Afghan trade relations.

SCCI president, Sherbaz Bilour, senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi and vice president Junaid Altaf in a joint statement issued here on Friday said that the government's decision would boost economic and trade activities between the two neighboring countries.

They also urged the Afghanistan government to bring reduction in values, regulatory duties and taxes on exporting items from Pakistan.

The chamber office bearers said huge potential existed to further strengthen the mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

However,they emphasized that both Islamabad and Kabul should make serious efforts and initiatives to enhance the mutual trade volume between the two countries which currently stood at less than one billion Dollar.

In reference to a recent notification of Model Customs Collectorate Peshawar (Appraisement and Facilitation) in which directives had been issued regarding minimum customs values for Afghan origin imported goods, the SCCI termed the decision was highly laudable and praised the role of Collector Customs MCC Peshawar (Appraisement & Facilitation) Muhammad Saleem for making possible such an important step.

The chamber office bearers expressed the hope that the government policies would assist to promote the trade and economic activities between the two neigbouring countries.

"The mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan is very low which needed to be further improved by reviewing policies by both governments," the bearers stressed.

They also called upon Islamabad and Kabul to take joint initiatives to remove trade barriers.

The SCCI office bearers hoped that the smooth and acceleration in trade and economic activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan could strengthen the economy of both countries besides it would create new job avenues and improve the national revenue and improve Pakistan exports to central Asian countries via Afghanistan as well.

They urged both Islamabad and Kabul to take the chamber and business community on board before formulation and enforcement of policies, particularly important joint trade collaboration like, new ATTA � Afghan Transit Trade Agreement so that would bring positive impacts of those policies.