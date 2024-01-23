SCCI Welcomes Reopening Of Torkham Border
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the reopening of the Torkham border for trade after successful Pak-Afghan talks and said that bilateral trade will be promoted after this important development
In a joint statement issued here, President SCCI Fuad Ishaq and senior vice President Sanaullah Khan and vice President, Ijaz Khan Afridi said the opening of the Torkham border will not only promote mutual trade but also address difficulties faced by the traders and exporters owing to the closure of the border since the last 10 days.
The SCCI office bearers hoped the bilateral trade and export process would speed up after the reopening of Torkham border as a result of successful talks between Pak-Afghan governments and the administration.
The SCCI chief said the reopening of Pak-Afghan border will enhance bilateral trade and facilitation would be available to the trading community.
Faud Ishaq and his cabinet members thanked the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Corps Commander Peshawar, IGFC, border management authorities, security forces, customs and relevant departments for resolving this important issue.
