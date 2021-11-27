SCCI women entrepreneurs committee meets

A meeting of departmental committee for women entrepreneurs of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) was held at the Chamber auditorium, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of departmental committee for women entrepreneurs of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) was held at the Chamber auditorium, here on Saturday.

Chairperson Departmental Committee Nadia Qaiser chaired the meeting, along with president of Sialkot Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Dr Mariam Nouman.

The meeting discussed the prime objectives of the committee, its upcoming activities, planned for the members.

Nadia Qaiser said that the purpose of arranging seminars/ sessions was to educate the business community and creating awareness among them and ensuring participation of the members in the International Trade Fairs & Exhibitions.

The chairpersons of different departmental committees had also been invited to share their working and strengthen liaison with them.