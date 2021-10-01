The newly elected president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar, senior vice president (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi ,and vice president Qasim Malik took oath of their offices during the Annual general meeting (AGM) of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held at SCCI auditorium

The event was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) which was attended by SCCI's former presidents, SVPs and VPs and others participated,stated a press release.