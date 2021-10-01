UrduPoint.com

SCCI's New Body Takes Oath

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:54 PM

SCCI's new body takes oath

The newly elected president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar, senior vice president (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi ,and vice president Qasim Malik took oath of their offices during the Annual general meeting (AGM) of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held at SCCI auditorium

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The newly elected president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar, senior vice president (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi ,and vice president Qasim Malik took oath of their offices during the Annual general meeting (AGM) of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held at SCCI auditorium.

The event was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) which was attended by SCCI's former presidents, SVPs and VPs and others participated,stated a press release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sialkot Chamber Commerce Event Industry

Recent Stories

Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things ..

Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things as she recovers from COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Rangers solves mystery of blind murder case

Rangers solves mystery of blind murder case

15 seconds ago
 Reforms under way to improve municipal services un ..

Reforms under way to improve municipal services under UK Aid programme: DC

17 seconds ago
 DC conducts revenue open court at Raza hall

DC conducts revenue open court at Raza hall

18 seconds ago
 Thunberg leads climate march at Milan youth summit ..

Thunberg leads climate march at Milan youth summit

20 seconds ago
 KP NAB arrest accused in cheating case

KP NAB arrest accused in cheating case

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.