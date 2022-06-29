UrduPoint.com

Schemes For Art, Artisans Reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Industries and Commerce Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi chaired a meeting on Wednesday and reviewed progress on the ongoing schemes for support to artisans and promotion of their art.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary said that handicrafts of Punjab are famous all over the world and the government was providing all possible support for promotion of unique works of the artisans.

He said that the government had taken effective measures to promote the art of handicrafts and support artisans. The ongoing development projects for the purpose would have a positive impact on the economy.

The secretary directed that work on the schemes of Punjab Small Industries Corporation should be expedited and quality in development schemes should be ensured at all costs.

