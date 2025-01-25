Open Menu

Scholarship Provided To 22 UAF Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Interloop has provided scholarship to 22 undergraduate students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, along with Special Secretary to Chairman Interloop Col (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Nasir and Director Financial Assistance UAF Dr Muhammad Aslam disbursed the cheque at a ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarwar said the university was providing scholarships to 8,000 deserving and meritorious students that would help them to quench the thirst of knowledge and excel in life.

He said that many students hailed from low-income classes and it was difficult for them to pay their fees.

Therefore, the university with the financial support of the Federal and provincial governments as well as philanthropists was taking all possible measures for this noble cause.

He said that under Chief Minister’s Honhaar's Undergraduate Scholarship Program, as many as 1,890 UAF students were benefited in the first semester.

Col (retired) Ijaz Ahmad Nasir said that they had supported 54 UAF students since 2018 and they were taking all possible measures for the handholding of deserving students.

Waqar Akbar Khan Assistant Director and others were also present during the cheque distribution ceremony.

