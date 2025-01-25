Scholarship Provided To 22 UAF Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Interloop has provided scholarship to 22 undergraduate students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, along with Special Secretary to Chairman Interloop Col (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Nasir and Director Financial Assistance UAF Dr Muhammad Aslam disbursed the cheque at a ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarwar said the university was providing scholarships to 8,000 deserving and meritorious students that would help them to quench the thirst of knowledge and excel in life.
He said that many students hailed from low-income classes and it was difficult for them to pay their fees.
Therefore, the university with the financial support of the Federal and provincial governments as well as philanthropists was taking all possible measures for this noble cause.
He said that under Chief Minister’s Honhaar's Undergraduate Scholarship Program, as many as 1,890 UAF students were benefited in the first semester.
Col (retired) Ijaz Ahmad Nasir said that they had supported 54 UAF students since 2018 and they were taking all possible measures for the handholding of deserving students.
Waqar Akbar Khan Assistant Director and others were also present during the cheque distribution ceremony.
Recent Stories
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..
Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt
KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency
Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defen ..
3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression
UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK
SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa
More Stories From Business
-
Scholarship provided to 22 UAF students3 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola23 minutes ago
-
CCP approves asset acquisition of Crescent Cotton Mills2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 20259 hours ago
-
3 development schemes of Rs 20.59b approved20 hours ago
-
Pakistani Parliamentary delegation to visit Ireland, Austria20 hours ago
-
China play key role in Pakistan's digital transformation: Finance Minister22 hours ago
-
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment22 hours ago
-
Education promotion Govt's top priority in ‘Uraan Pakistan’: Ahsan Iqbal23 hours ago
-
Pak envoy identifies key areas to boost economic collaboration with Saudi Arabia23 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 842 more points23 hours ago