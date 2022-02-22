UrduPoint.com

Scholz Instructs Economy Ministry To Take Steps To Suspend Certification Of Nord Stream 2

Published February 22, 2022

Scholz Instructs Economy Ministry to Take Steps to Suspend Certification of Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had instructed the country's ministry of economy to take a "necessary administrative step" in order to suspend the certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator.

"In connection with current developments, we must re-assess this situation, by the way, for Nord Stream 2 as well.

Today I asked the German Ministry of Economy to withdraw the existing report with an analysis of energy security from the Federal Network Agency, this sounds technical, but this is a necessary administrative step for the gas pipeline not to be certified now. Without certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot be put into operation," Scholz said.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck confirmed that he had withdrawn the ministry's report on Nord Stream 2 from the Federal Network Agency.

The German Economy Ministry will re-evaluate the Nord Stream 2 project, until then it will not be launched, he said.

