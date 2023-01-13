Scholz Says Germany Considers Receiving Gas, Oil From Iraq

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Germany favors the idea of Iraq becoming one of its suppliers of gas and oil to avoid dependence on one supplier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Scholz held joint talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani.

During the negotiations, Scholz discussed the topic of gas supplies with Al-Sudani and noted that Germany would like to import energy resources from various sources in order to avoid dependence on any one supplier.

"And Iraq would be a welcome partner for us in terms of gas and oil imports to Germany," Scholz said at a press conference.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, the bloc has dramatically curbed its imports of Russian gas while looking for alternatives, following its pledge to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.