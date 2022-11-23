UrduPoint.com

School Education, Irrigation Sectors' Uplift Schemes Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PWDP) here on Wednesday approved two development schemes of school education and Irrigation Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 31,851.172 million.

These schemes were approved in the 30th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning and Development Board, Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Getting results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services (GRADES) (Revised) at the cost of Rs 31,350.

000 million and Construction of Residential Colony at Batapur RD 334+000 on BRBD Link Canal and improvement of facilities at canal colony Thokar Niaz Baig at the cost of Rs. 501.172 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all the board members, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

