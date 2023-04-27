UrduPoint.com

Schumer Calls Republican Debt Limit Plan 'Ransom Note,' Says Bill Will Fail In US Senate

The plan put forth by US House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts in government spending is a "ransom note" to the United States that will not pass the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023)

"Yesterday, House Republicans passed, through the narrowest possible margin, a bill that amounts to little more than a hard-right ransom note to the American people," Schumer said during remarks on the Senate floor. "It has no hope of ever becoming law."

The House's actions have made the United States' chance of default even more likely by locking lawmakers into an "unacceptable position," Schumer said.

Schumer called for Congress to raise the debt ceiling without attaching other economic policy proposals.

However, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said a "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase would not pass the lower chamber.

The legislation, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, passed the House on Wednesday in a vote of 217-215. Following the bill's passage by the House, the White House released a statement claiming the bill has no chance of becoming law.

The bill was introduced after talks between McCarthy and US President Joe Biden on the debt ceiling stalled.

The Republican plan would reduce budget deficits by approximately $4.8 trillion over the 2023-2033 period, the Congressional Budget Office said earlier this week.

The US national debt is approximately $31.46 trillion, according to Treasury Department data.

