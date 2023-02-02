UrduPoint.com

Schumer Says Senate May Add Russia, Iran To House Bill Ending Strategic Oil Sales To China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The US Senate may add countries including Russia and Iran to a bill passed by the House of Representatives banning sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to China, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

"Look, I've seen the House proposal... What about Iran, what about Russia? We may think of adding some new countries in," Schumer said during a press conference.

Last month, the House passed bills banning the sale of SPR oil to China, restricting the executive branch's use of the reserve and mandating the development of a plan to bolster domestic energy production to replace the stockpile. The White House said US President Joe Biden would veto restrictions on executive use of the SPR.

The Energy Department has drawn more than 200 million barrels from the SPR since November 2021 on Biden's orders in an effort to stabilize energy market supplies and prices.

