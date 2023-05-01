UrduPoint.com

Schumer Says US Senate Will 'Expose' Republican Debt Limit Bill In Hearings This Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Schumer Says US Senate Will 'Expose' Republican Debt Limit Bill in Hearings This Week

The US Senate will begin to hold hearings this week to "expose" the impact of the House Republicans' bill to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The US Senate will begin to hold hearings this week to "expose" the impact of the House Republicans' bill to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.

"Last week, House Republicans sent a hard-right ransom note to the American people," Schumer said in a letter to colleagues. "The Senate will show the public what this bill truly is. Beginning this week, our committees will begin to hold hearings to expose the true impact of this reckless legislation on everyday Americans."

On Wednesday, House Republicans passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which would raise the United States' debt ceiling and reduce the deficit by cutting government spending. The bill would also recover unspent COVID-19 relief funds.

Schumer dubbed the proposal the "Default on America Act," claiming it has no chance of becoming law. Republicans have moved the United States closer to a default by locking House Republicans into an "unacceptable and extreme position," Schumer said.

The Senate Budget Committee will hold a hearing on the legislation on Thursday, Schumer said.

Schumer proposed a "clean" debt limit increase without other policy stipulations, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said such a plan has no chance of passing the lower chamber of Congress.

The Republican plan came after talks between McCarthy and US President Joe Biden on increasing the debt limit stalled. Last week, Biden said a debt limit increase is "not negotiable."

