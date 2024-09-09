SCICI organizes seminar "How to Get Business Leads"

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The SME/Training Committee of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organized an insightful seminar focused on "How to Get Business Leads."

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Ghafoor Malik attended the seminar as a chief guest.

The seminar aimed to equip business owners and entrepreneurs with effective strategies to generate valuable leads for business growth and expansion.

The seminar was attended by the young entrepreneurs.