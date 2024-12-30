Open Menu

Scientists Urged To Enhance Efforts For Food Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Scientists urged to enhance efforts for food security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Agricultural scientists and experts must enhance their efforts to ensure food security to meet the demand of the ever-growing population, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He was talking to officers of the Agriculture Department Punjab at the inaugural session of a four-week workshop on “Finance, Administration Management and E-governance” arranged by Professional Training and Skill Development Center (PTSDC) UAF.

It was the 22nd workshop for agricultural department officers, which is mandatory for their promotion.

Dr Muhammad Sarwar said that the agricultural sector was facing various challenges like low productivity, water scarcity, climate changes and others.

“We have to adopt modern trends in the agricultural sector”, he said, and stressed the need to disseminate modern agricultural trends in the farming community that would boost productivity.

He said that the development of the country depended on the agriculture sector and the university was making an all-out effort to address agricultural issues at the national level with tangible research work, new varieties, outreach and skilled manpower.

Director Professional Training and and Skill Development Center Prof Dr Waqas Wakeel said that Continuing education Department was established in 1963 and elevated to PTDC in 2023.

It was offering 250 short courses of skills development with a special focus on agriculture, livestock and rural development, he said, adding that PTDC had so far produced 10,000 skilled people with short courses.

He said that renowned resource persons were imparting training to the participants.

Director Wheat Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Dr Javed Ahmad, Dr Nadeem and others also spoke.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Punjab Water Agriculture PTDC Wheat University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy ra ..

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains

25 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Depu ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular firewo ..

UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations

1 hour ago
 2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted e ..

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..

2 hours ago
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

3 hours ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

3 hours ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

3 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

4 hours ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

4 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business