Scientists urged to enhance efforts for food security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Agricultural scientists and experts must enhance their efforts to ensure food security to meet the demand of the ever-growing population, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He was talking to officers of the Agriculture Department Punjab at the inaugural session of a four-week workshop on “Finance, Administration Management and E-governance” arranged by Professional Training and Skill Development Center (PTSDC) UAF.

It was the 22nd workshop for agricultural department officers, which is mandatory for their promotion.

Dr Muhammad Sarwar said that the agricultural sector was facing various challenges like low productivity, water scarcity, climate changes and others.

“We have to adopt modern trends in the agricultural sector”, he said, and stressed the need to disseminate modern agricultural trends in the farming community that would boost productivity.

He said that the development of the country depended on the agriculture sector and the university was making an all-out effort to address agricultural issues at the national level with tangible research work, new varieties, outreach and skilled manpower.

Director Professional Training and and Skill Development Center Prof Dr Waqas Wakeel said that Continuing education Department was established in 1963 and elevated to PTDC in 2023.

It was offering 250 short courses of skills development with a special focus on agriculture, livestock and rural development, he said, adding that PTDC had so far produced 10,000 skilled people with short courses.

He said that renowned resource persons were imparting training to the participants.

Director Wheat Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Dr Javed Ahmad, Dr Nadeem and others also spoke.