Open Menu

Scientists Urged To Produce Doable Solutions For Agriculture Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for agriculture challenges

Agricultural scientists should pace up their efforts to come up with doable solutions to agricultural challenges and ensure food security in order to meet the demand of ever-increasing population, said Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Agricultural scientists should pace up their efforts to come up with doable solutions to agricultural challenges and ensure food security in order to meet the demand of ever-increasing population, said Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Chairing a meeting of Deans Committee, he said that the university was making all-out efforts to address the problems of farming community. He said that the agriculture was backbone of the economy and it was the need of the hour to promote latest trends which could help boost productivity and make agriculture a profitable sector.

He added that the university was producing skilled manpower equipped with modern knowledge and practical work.

The university is also paying special attention on academia, research, agricultural and rural development internationalization, academy industry linkages that will be further uplifted, he added.

He said that the university was taking all possible measures to provide state-of-the-art facilities to its students in term of modern labs, hostels, sports arenas, and others.

He said that quality education and research were essential for the knowledge-based economy for which the university was ensuring quality manpower and tangible research work.

He said that the university was promoting austerity measures while capacity building of the students and staff was its hallmark.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sports Education Agriculture All Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Car recovered in Sargodha

Car recovered in Sargodha

1 minute ago
 Cameras to be installed in Bahawalpur under Punjab ..

Cameras to be installed in Bahawalpur under Punjab Safe City Project

1 minute ago
 JUI-F chief visits Nasar House to offer condolence ..

JUI-F chief visits Nasar House to offer condolences

1 minute ago
 Commissioner reviews Raiwind Ijtima preparations

Commissioner reviews Raiwind Ijtima preparations

1 minute ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student rec ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student recognition programme

4 minutes ago
 DC for strict action against overpricing

DC for strict action against overpricing

4 minutes ago
Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan

Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan

4 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 966 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 966 complaints in one day

4 minutes ago
 Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outloo ..

Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook

14 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

2 hours ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business