Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for agriculture challenges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Agricultural scientists should pace up their efforts to come up with doable solutions to agricultural challenges and ensure food security in order to meet the demand of ever-increasing population, said Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Chairing a meeting of Deans Committee, he said that the university was making all-out efforts to address the problems of farming community. He said that the agriculture was backbone of the economy and it was the need of the hour to promote latest trends which could help boost productivity and make agriculture a profitable sector.

He added that the university was producing skilled manpower equipped with modern knowledge and practical work.

The university is also paying special attention on academia, research, agricultural and rural development internationalization, academy industry linkages that will be further uplifted, he added.

He said that the university was taking all possible measures to provide state-of-the-art facilities to its students in term of modern labs, hostels, sports arenas, and others.

He said that quality education and research were essential for the knowledge-based economy for which the university was ensuring quality manpower and tangible research work.

He said that the university was promoting austerity measures while capacity building of the students and staff was its hallmark.