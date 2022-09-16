MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The membre states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have called for creating a transparent international energy market and reducing the existing trade barriers, according to a joint statement on ensuring global energy security.

"We call on the countries of the world to jointly create an open, transparent and efficient international energy market, reduce trade barriers, avoid excessive volatility in world energy commodity prices, maintain a healthy, stable and sustainable international energy market," the document read, as quoted by the Kremlin.

The SCO leaders also noted the need to respect and guarantee the right of all states to energy security and the right of their people to use the services of the energy industry, adding that the achievement of energy security is the basis for ensuring economic development, social stability, national security and welfare of all countries of the world.

In addition, they called for the formation of a fair global energy resources management system and assistance to countries in need, the document read.