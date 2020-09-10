SCO Foreign Ministers Discuss Syria, Afghanistan, US Withdrawal From JCPOA - Lavrov

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) focused on Thursday at their talks in Moscow on the situations in Syria and Afghanistan, and also touched upon Washington's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We discussed the fight against international terrorism, illegal drug trafficking, organized cross-border criminality, cybercrimes, and approved draft statements that will later be submitted to the [SCO] heads of state.

We exchanged opinions on Afghanistan, the situation around the Syrian crisis settlement, and other problems that remain in place in the middle East ... and the situation around the US withdrawal from the JCPOA ... All of us confirmed commitment to this important document," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The SCO foreign ministers also agreed to implement provisions of the United Nations Charter in order to ensure a "more sustainable and democratic world order," Lavrov added.

