SCO indicative of successful diplomacy: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem said on Friday that holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference in Islamabad was indicative of successful diplomacy of Pakistan.

Congratulating the Pakistani nation on the mega event, he said that after 27 years such a meeting had been held in Islamabad which also negated the negative propaganda of the isolation of Pakistan in the international community. This conference would open avenues of new investment by ensuring reliable connectivity among the SCO member countries and beyond, he added.

He said that delegations from 12 countries participated in it including eight prime ministers. The success of this conference has proved that the international community fully supports the efforts of Pakistan in diverse sectors of global cooperation, he added.

He particularly mentioned the visit of Chinese and Russian prime ministers which would pave a way for the restoration of the confidence of foreign investors.

He was optimistic that in near future, Pakistan would get much needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in addition to maximum export orders.