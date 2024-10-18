Open Menu

SCO Indicative Of Successful Diplomacy: FCCI President

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM

SCO indicative of successful diplomacy: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem said on Friday that holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference in Islamabad was indicative of successful diplomacy of Pakistan.

Congratulating the Pakistani nation on the mega event, he said that after 27 years such a meeting had been held in Islamabad which also negated the negative propaganda of the isolation of Pakistan in the international community. This conference would open avenues of new investment by ensuring reliable connectivity among the SCO member countries and beyond, he added.

He said that delegations from 12 countries participated in it including eight prime ministers. The success of this conference has proved that the international community fully supports the efforts of Pakistan in diverse sectors of global cooperation, he added.

He particularly mentioned the visit of Chinese and Russian prime ministers which would pave a way for the restoration of the confidence of foreign investors.

He was optimistic that in near future, Pakistan would get much needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in addition to maximum export orders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad Russia China Visit Chamber Shanghai Cooperation Organization Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

3 hours ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

3 hours ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

3 hours ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

4 hours ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

5 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

5 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

19 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business