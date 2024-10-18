SCO Indicative Of Successful Diplomacy: FCCI President
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem said on Friday that holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference in Islamabad was indicative of successful diplomacy of Pakistan.
Congratulating the Pakistani nation on the mega event, he said that after 27 years such a meeting had been held in Islamabad which also negated the negative propaganda of the isolation of Pakistan in the international community. This conference would open avenues of new investment by ensuring reliable connectivity among the SCO member countries and beyond, he added.
He said that delegations from 12 countries participated in it including eight prime ministers. The success of this conference has proved that the international community fully supports the efforts of Pakistan in diverse sectors of global cooperation, he added.
He particularly mentioned the visit of Chinese and Russian prime ministers which would pave a way for the restoration of the confidence of foreign investors.
He was optimistic that in near future, Pakistan would get much needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in addition to maximum export orders.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 335 points21 minutes ago
-
Ahsan chairs consultative session on economic corridors22 minutes ago
-
SACM directs departments to facilitate mine owners3 hours ago
-
Over 3.1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 153 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.3,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
SPI inflation up by 0.28%4 hours ago
-
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudhary5 hours ago
-
Industrial output declines by 0.19% in first two months of FY256 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks edge up over Wall Street gains6 hours ago
-
Textile export increases 9.51% to $4.520 bln during 1st quarter 20246 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago