SCO Secretary General meets with Speaker, UAE Federal National Council

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ):Secretary General, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming met with Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saqr Ghubash here at the SCO Secretariat.

The Secretary General briefed the interlocutor on the activities of the Organization, its principles and priorities, as well as the procedure for cooperation with dialogue partners, according to the SCO Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council thanked the Secretary General for the meeting and emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with the SCO and expressed interest in strengthening relations.

They also exchanged views on issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest.