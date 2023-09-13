Open Menu

SCO Secretary General Meets With Speaker, UAE Federal National Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 06:13 PM

SCO Secretary General meets with Speaker, UAE Federal National Council

Secretary General, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming met with Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saqr Ghubash here at the SCO Secretariat

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ):Secretary General, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming met with Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saqr Ghubash here at the SCO Secretariat.

The Secretary General briefed the interlocutor on the activities of the Organization, its principles and priorities, as well as the procedure for cooperation with dialogue partners, according to the SCO Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council thanked the Secretary General for the meeting and emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with the SCO and expressed interest in strengthening relations.

They also exchanged views on issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UAE United Arab Emirates Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

EDI holds two-day training workshop on negotiation ..

EDI holds two-day training workshop on negotiation skills

37 seconds ago
 Govt using resources to solve problems of masses: ..

Govt using resources to solve problems of masses: Hassan

39 seconds ago
 Japan PM reshuffles cabinet, promises 'drastic' me ..

Japan PM reshuffles cabinet, promises 'drastic' measures

8 minutes ago
 FM Jilani emphasises youth empowerment to tackle c ..

FM Jilani emphasises youth empowerment to tackle climate change challenge

8 minutes ago
 Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in Asia Cup squad

Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in Asia Cup squad

8 minutes ago
 Dolly Lift claims another life of woman in Abbotta ..

Dolly Lift claims another life of woman in Abbottabad

8 minutes ago
Balochistan Customs seizes 2359 sugar sacks, 28000 ..

Balochistan Customs seizes 2359 sugar sacks, 28000 liters of foreign petrol

8 minutes ago
 Quality education, research studies imperative for ..

Quality education, research studies imperative for sustainable economic progress ..

23 minutes ago
 Over 63 vehicles challaned for wrong parking

Over 63 vehicles challaned for wrong parking

23 minutes ago
 Fears mount of surging death toll in Libya flood d ..

Fears mount of surging death toll in Libya flood disaster

8 minutes ago
 MoU signed for provision of concessional medicine, ..

MoU signed for provision of concessional medicine, diagnosis to journalists

39 minutes ago
 China-Pak Belt and Road Joint Laboratory to be est ..

China-Pak Belt and Road Joint Laboratory to be established in KP varsities

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business