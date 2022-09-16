SCO Serves Economic Development of Member-States - Putin

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The main purpose of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is economic development, and the organization creates such conditions for its members, including Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Everywhere and at all times, the most important thing is economic development.

The SCO and cooperation with the SCO countries create conditions for the development of the Russian economy, hence the social sphere and solving the problems and improving living standards of our citizens," Putin told journalists at a press conference after his visit to Uzbekistan.

The economies of the SCO countries are developing at a higher pace than those in the world, accounting for 25 % of the global GDP, Putin added

