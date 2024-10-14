Open Menu

SCO Summit: An Event Of Immense Significance For Fostering Regional Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 07:44 PM

SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for fostering regional stability

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir M Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan is honored to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, an event of immense significance for fostering regional stability, prosperity, and socio-economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir M Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan is honored to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, an event of immense significance for fostering regional stability, prosperity, and socio-economic development.

"We are confident that the agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) formed during this conference will have the potential to transform the economic landscape, bringing new opportunities and partnerships for member countries.

With China and Russia’s capable leadership, we believe this conference could create a balanced global power dynamic, enhancing the socio-economic influence of the entire region", he added.

Despite the multiple challenges being faced by it, the business community of Islamabad fully understands the importance of this event for Pakistan and the region.

We view our economic sacrifices during this period as a contribution to the greater national interest and regional stability.

It is our belief that the short-term losses we are enduring will ultimately pave the way for long-term peace, security, and economic growth.

This sacrifice is not just for the benefit of Pakistan, but for the collective good of all SCO member states. We hope and prayer that the outcomes of the SCO conference will lead to lasting peace and security, both regionally and internationally.

ICCI urged the government to consider measures that can mitigate the economic impact on local businesses, while also ensuring that such sacrifices are recognized as an integral part of our national contribution to fostering regional cooperation.

"We pray to Almighty Allah for a successful conference and a peaceful, prosperous outcome that benefits not only Pakistan but the entire region", he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Russia China Nasir Lead Chamber Shanghai Cooperation Organization Commerce Prayer Event All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for chang ..

Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for change in Moldova

2 minutes ago
 BISP strives to help families achieve self-relianc ..

BISP strives to help families achieve self-reliance

1 minute ago
 Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convo ..

Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convocation held

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX ..

Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024

3 minutes ago
 BZU faculty member Dr Amina Riaz dies

BZU faculty member Dr Amina Riaz dies

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strength ..

Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strengthens bilateral ties further

2 minutes ago
CM Balochistan announces historic package for jour ..

CM Balochistan announces historic package for journalists

2 minutes ago
 RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter ep ..

RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter epidemic

2 minutes ago
 Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, ..

Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, says Minister Kirmani

3 minutes ago
 Metro Bus Service plan to be executed on war-footi ..

Metro Bus Service plan to be executed on war-footing: DG FDA

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple secto ..

3 minutes ago
 Seminar marks World Mental Health Day

Seminar marks World Mental Health Day

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business