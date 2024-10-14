SCO summit in Pakistan a big diplomatic milestone: PBF

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) President Khawaja Mehboob-ur-Rehman Monday termed Pakistan's hosting of the SCO Heads of Government meeting a noteworthy diplomatic milestone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Pakistan business Forum (PBF) President Khawaja Mehboob-ur-Rehman Monday termed Pakistan's hosting of the SCO Heads of Government meeting a noteworthy diplomatic milestone.

This event not only highlights Pakistan's commitment to the SCO's objectives but also provides a valuable opportunity to enhance its global standing. The SCO’s representation of nearly one-third of the world's population amplifies its significance, making it a vital platform for dialogue on key issues. This meeting can pave the way for strengthened ties and collaborative efforts among member states, particularly in areas such as trade, security, and development. Pakistan's role as the host emphasizes its dedication to these goals and its desire to be a key player in shaping regional policies, he added.

PBF’s Senior Vice President Amna Munawwar Awan said that Pakistan's hosting of the SCO meeting is being seen as a significant diplomatic achievement. It provides a platform for strengthening ties with key countries, particularly China, which plays a pivotal role in the organization. The engagement of major regional players like Russia and Iran also opens avenues for collaboration on pressing challenges and mutual interests. This gathering could indeed mark a turning point for Pakistan's foreign relations and foster deeper cooperation across various sectors, she added.

She said Pakistan’s strategic location has long been seen as a geopolitical asset, but domestic challenges have often prevented it from fully leveraging this position. Now, through active participation in multilateral platforms like the SCO, Pakistan can secure both economic benefits and diplomatic capital, she noted.

Central Vice President of PBF, Ahmad Jawad, said the upcoming SCO meeting indeed presents Pakistan with a vital diplomatic opportunity, especially amidst its current economic and security challenges.

A clear strategy focusing on enhanced regional cooperation is essential. By advocating for collective approaches to economic and security issues, Pakistan can position itself as a proactive and responsible stakeholder in South Asia.

Emphasizing its strategic role in China's Belt and Road Initiative, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will be crucial. This positions Pakistan not just as a partner with China, but also as a critical link for Central Asian Republics seeking better connectivity and economic integration with global markets. Strengthening these ties can lead to mutual benefits, fostering economic development and stability in the region. Overall, this meeting is an opportunity for Pakistan to reinforce its importance in regional dynamics and highlight its commitment to collaboration and growth, he added.

Jawad further said pursuing full BRICS membership alongside hosting the SCO meeting is a strategic move for Pakistan to expand its trade and improve foreign relations. Engaging with various regional blocs can help diversify economic partnerships and strengthen diplomatic ties. Historically, Pakistan has played a significant role in the developing world and among Muslim nations. However, internal challenges, particularly economic issues, have impacted its international stature. Successfully hosting the SCO summit could serve as a crucial step in re-establishing Pakistan’s presence on the global stage, signaling to the world that it is ready to engage actively in international affairs, he maintained.