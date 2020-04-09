UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scope Of CPEC To Be Enhanced In 2nd Phase: Pakistani Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:16 PM

Scope of CPEC to be enhanced in 2nd phase: Pakistani official

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is making a steady progress, and its scope will be further enhanced in the second phase, the chairman of the CPEC Authority in Pakistan has said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is making a steady progress, and its scope will be further enhanced in the second phase, the chairman of the CPEC Authority in Pakistan has said.

The industrial development, agriculture, food security, science and technology, and tourism will be the major sectors in the second phase of the multi-billion-dollar project, Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Many projects focusing on infrastructure and energy sectors in the first phase of CPEC have been completed and are already operational, and work on the second phase is underway.

Talking to Xinhua, Vaqar Ahmed, joint executive director at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, an Islamabad-based think tank, said that the foreign direct investment by Chinese companies in the special economic zones under CPEC, is expected to be the major contributor to the uplift of Pakistan's economy in the post COVID-19 scenario.

The process of formation of joint ventures between the private sectors of the both countries has already been initiated, and will get a further boost when things got back to normal after the disease is defeated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Agriculture CPEC Progress Tank Post

Recent Stories

Scale of Global Volunteerism: Only 1 in 4 responde ..

7 minutes ago

Dr Bilquis urges IOK people to stay indoors

2 minutes ago

PAL plans to hold literary activities online

2 minutes ago

CPWB launches 'warning operation against beggar ma ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but ..

2 minutes ago

India's poor hit hardest by virus lockdown

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.