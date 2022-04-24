UrduPoint.com

Scores Of Global Buyers Showed Interest In Pak Furniture Products In Canton Fair

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2022

Scores of global buyers showed interest in Pak Furniture products in Canton Fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Scores of global buyers from various countries have shown keen interest in Pak furniture products in the 10-day long 131st Canton Fair concluded on Sunday.

It was stated by Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council ,Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to delegation of exporters led by Muslim Khan Banowari here Sunday. He said this year's canton fair has received a record high amount of products of more than 2.9 million including more than 900,000 new one.

He said around 25,500 exhibitors drawn from across the globe were gathered to participate in 50 exhibition area access and 402 international businesses from 32 countries and regions joined the international pavilion.

He said global buyers had easy access to ample business opportunities through a range of events and more than 100 launch events introduced new products,technologies,brands and services that represented the latest innovation of manufacturers.

About Pakistan Mian Kashif said foreign buyers have evinced keen interest in hand engraved furniture and showed willingness.He said main objective of PFC participation was to showcase Pak products and explore new export markets besides attracting foreign investments and fair provided an opportunity to present a world class range of our products and all other allied services.

He said it was platform for import and export mainly with various and flexible pattern of trade.

He said pak furniture industry is now fully actively exploring broader foreign markets and some of them are switching over to e-Commerce to tap bigger markets .He said with the help of e-Commerce the whole world is boosting its business and exports.

He said exchange of information through e-Commerce has also surfaced as key tool for promoting of international and domestic trade.He said on the other hand,our handmade furniture also vividly depicts pak rich culture and century old expertise.

He said PFC also held series l meetings online with other multi national and exchanged their professional expertise with each other for further improving the quality of their products at par with international standards in order to bolster rate of trade in the field.

