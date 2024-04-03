Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq

Scouting is a dynamic movement which could equip youth and other segments with discipline, self-confidence and leadership qualities, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Scouting is a dynamic movement which could equip youth and other segments with discipline, self-confidence and leadership qualities, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

Talking to Tariq Qureshi Provincial Secretary Punjab Boys Scouts Association (PBSA) during a meeting, he said that no doubt mental, physical, social and emotional development could be achieved by promoting scouting in youth but other segments could also avail its benefits by forming open scout’s groups in their respective fields.

Dr Khurram Tariq said that the business community is fully aware of the importance and efficacy of this organization and is ready to contribute its humble role in the promotion of scouting spirit among the youth.

He assured that efforts would be made to reorganize scouting in Faisalabad on modern scientific lines. He said that an open scout group could also be established at the FCCI level by arranging scouting courses including desert hiking for the business community.

He stressed the need for strong linkages between PBSA and The Noorani Foundation & Labor Welfare Schools.

“It would facilitate the students of these organizations to harness their capabilities by joining the scout associations”, he added.

Tariq Qureshi explained in detail the aims and objectives of the PBSA and said that efforts are being made for the development of the scout movement and in this connection, he needs financial support from the business community.

He said that five divisions in Punjab have scout offices but Faisalabad is not included among these divisions, however UAF and GCU have strong presence of rover scouts.

He said that PBSA is also providing scout training to the officials of the Rescue 1122 staff.

He said that this facility is currently restricted to the public sector institutions, however, a proposal was under consideration to expand its scope up to the private educational institutions.

He said that PBSA has launched a week-long desert hiking course which provides students to experience the hardships of desert.

Dr Khurram Tariq expressed keen interest in the promotion of scouting in Punjab and assured maximum cooperation for its promotion.