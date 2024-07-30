Screening stressed to ward off cervical cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Tuesday organized an awareness session focusing on the importance of cervical screening for women's health at its premises.

The event, which was organized under the leadership of LCCI President Kashif Anwar, was attended by Professor Dr. Zuna Saeed, Dr. Roohi Saeed, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saeed, LCCI EC member Fareeha Younas, the healthcare professionals, industry leaders and community members.

In his opening address, President Kashif Anwar highlighted the critical role of cervical screening in preventing cervical cancer, a major health concern for women globally.

The LCCI President said that the prime duty of the chamber is to talk on the issues of taxation, trade, industry and economy but it is also active in social sector. He highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the LCCI to support and empower women.

Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber has establishment a Women’s Business Lounge at the LCCI for the women entrepreneurs. He said that for the first time in LCCI’s history awards ceremony were held exclusively to recognize the achievements of women.

He mentioned LCCI's efforts in raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting the rehabilitation of individuals with special needs. He said that the LCCI has signed numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various hospitals to ensure healthcare facilities on discounted rates for LCCI members.

The LCCI President praised the efforts of LCCI Executive Committee Member Fareeha Younas for her dedicated work towards the development of women in the business sector. Her contributions have been instrumental in promoting and supporting women entrepreneurs, he added.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar reiterated LCCI’s commitment to social responsibility stating that we are equally dedicated to supporting women's welfare as much as possible.

"

He said, "The LCCI is dedicated to promoting health awareness among our members and the community and is already doing to lot to create awareness about the breast cancer. Cervical screening is a key preventive measure that can save lives. Our aim is to educate and empower women to take proactive steps for their health."

President Kashif Anwar reaffirmed LCCI’s dedication to supporting initiatives that enhance women’s well-being. "Our goal is to create an environment where women feel encouraged to prioritize their health. We will continue to organize such sessions and collaborate with healthcare professionals to spread awareness."

The session featured prominent medical experts who provided detailed insights into the importance of regular cervical screening. The experts discussed the latest screening techniques, the importance of early detection, and preventive measures women can take to lower their risk of cervical cancer.

Dr. Roohi Saeed was of the view that regular cervical screening can identify precancerous changes early, which can prevent cervical cancer and save human lives if treated promptly. It’s crucial for women to follow screening recommendations from their healthcare providers."

The experts said that awareness and education are vital. By understanding risk factors and symptoms, women can make informed health decisions. Early detection through screening is the most effective way to combat cervical cancer."

The event also featured an interactive session where attendees asked questions. The experts addressed various queries, debunking myths and providing practical advice on maintaining cervical health.