SDPI-PCSTSI ink MoU to promote research small traders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ):Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Peshawar Chamber for Small Traders and AMP, Small Industry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the relevant policy research and outreach during a meeting held at SDPI office here.

The collaboration aims at improving the voice of micro and small enterprises in the policy circles through beefing up public-private dialogues, meetings and seminars as well as to conducting action research and raising policy issues at federal, provincial and local government levels, especially the matters pertaining the business regulatory environment in Pakistan, said a press release issued by SDPI.

Both parties shared the confidence that this formal collaboration will act as a mean for creating ease of doing business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The time for this formal engagement is deemed to be opportune in terms of the inputs sought by the government for the upcoming budget from an incentives, revenue, and development lens.

Executive Director, SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri on the occasion, remarked that the engagement with the backbone of the economy would play an important role in ushering sustainable development in Pakistan.� "SDPI would be happy to work with PCSTSI for bridging small enterprises with the policy circles," Dr Suleri said and added further that SDPI will keep strengthening this engagement through specific action points followed by the MoU.

President, PCSTSI, Adnan Jalil, while sharing his views said that the private sector in general and micro and small business, needs guidance and awareness on several issues related to corporate compliance. Therefore, this MoU will help us to develop concrete steps forward with regards to creating an enabling environment for businesses in Pakistan, he added.

Besides others Atif Shahzad and Khalid Malik, Members of the executive committee of the PCSTSI and Ahad Nazir, Head Centre for Private Sector Engagement were also present at the ceremony.