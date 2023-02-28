UrduPoint.com

Sea Food Exports Increase By 12.98% To $261.6 Million

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 12.98 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The country earned $261.645 million from seafood exports during July-January (2022-23) against the exports of US $231.584 million in July-January (2021-22), showing growth of 12.98 percent, PBS reported.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 25.72 percent going up from 85,830 metric tons last year to 107,908 metric tons in the first seven months of last year.

On a year-on-year basis, seafood exports increased by 17.76 percent to $36.637 million in January 2023 as compared to exports of $31.

111 million during January 2022.

In terms of quantity, the exports witnessed a 75.05 percent increase going up from 11,204 metric tons last year to 19,613 metric tons this year.

On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports declined by 6.55 percent when compared to the exports of $39.206 million in December 2022, according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, fish exports went up by 16.19 percent in January 2023 compared to the exports of 16,880 metric tons in December 2022.

The overall food exports from the country were recorded at $2,708.552 million during July-January (2022-23) against the exports of $2,951.831 million recorded during July-January (2021-22), showing negative growth of 8.24 percent.

