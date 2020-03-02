(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Hong Kong cargo ship Xin Guang Hua will deliver the Odyssey mobile spacecraft launch platform of the Sea Launch program to Russia from the United States on March 26, according to vesselfinder.com.

The ship is expected to arrive in the port of Slavyanka in Russia's Far East on March 26. At the moment, the cargo ship is still in the United States.

The assembly and command ship of the Sea Launch system is expected to arrive in Slavyanka on March 16.