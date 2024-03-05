Open Menu

Sea-road Intermodal Transportation Route Opens, Linking Vietnam, China's Guangxi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

A sea-road intermodal transportation route linking Da Nang in Vietnam with south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has been put into essential use

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A sea-road intermodal transportation route linking Da Nang in Vietnam with south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has been put into essential use.

On Monday, the first batch of containers, loaded with tapioca from Da Nang in Vietnam, arrived at the Beibu Gulf Port Qinzhou container terminal in Guangxi, where they would be transported to factories in Guangxi's Chongzuo City via road transportation.

The tapioca would be processed to produce industrial and food-grade alcohol, according to Liu Fuming, operation manager of Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Transport Development Co., Ltd.

The sea-road intermodal transportation route shortened the traveling time to about seven days, saving more than half of the transportation time compared to the previous route which used to take about 20 days, while the cost remains almost the same, said Liu.

