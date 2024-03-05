Sea-road Intermodal Transportation Route Opens, Linking Vietnam, China's Guangxi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM
A sea-road intermodal transportation route linking Da Nang in Vietnam with south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has been put into essential use
NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A sea-road intermodal transportation route linking Da Nang in Vietnam with south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has been put into essential use.
On Monday, the first batch of containers, loaded with tapioca from Da Nang in Vietnam, arrived at the Beibu Gulf Port Qinzhou container terminal in Guangxi, where they would be transported to factories in Guangxi's Chongzuo City via road transportation.
The tapioca would be processed to produce industrial and food-grade alcohol, according to Liu Fuming, operation manager of Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Transport Development Co., Ltd.
The sea-road intermodal transportation route shortened the traveling time to about seven days, saving more than half of the transportation time compared to the previous route which used to take about 20 days, while the cost remains almost the same, said Liu.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain4 minutes ago
-
SECP, ministry of education sign MoU to promote financial literacy24 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's core consumer prices up 2.5 pct in February41 minutes ago
-
World stocks wobble over China growth target41 minutes ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Understanding IRIS, Tax Notices Management” on March 72 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,700 per tola to Rs 223,9003 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar47 minutes ago
-
ZTBL provided Rs29.5 bln to 300,000 farmers in 202347 minutes ago
-
Over 400 business leaders attend ICCI Conference in Dubai47 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago