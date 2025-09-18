Open Menu

Seafood Exports Grew 32.05 % In Two Months

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Seafood exports from the country during the first two months of current financial year grew by 32.05 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday.

During the period from July-August 2025, over 22,434 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth $46.356 million were exported as compared to the exports of 17,363 metric tons valued at $35.105 million of the same period of the last year, it added.

Meanwhile, country earned $76.899 million by exporting over 17,117 metric tons of meat and meat preparations as compared to the exports of $75.234 million of the same period of the last year, the data revealed.

The food group exports from the country during the period under review decreased by 23.46 per cent as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year, it added.

Food commodities worth $774.557 million were exported during the period under review as compare to the imports of $1.011 billion of the same period of the last year.

On the other hand,food group imports into the country during the first two months of the current financial year grew by 36.73 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

Different food commodities worth $1.469 billion were imported during the period from July-August, 2025 as against the imports of $1.074 billion of the same period of the last year.

