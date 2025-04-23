Seafood Exports Grew 8.15% In 09 Month Of FY2024-25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Fish and fish preparations exports during last 09 months of current financial year grew by 8.15 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
Over 151,787 metric tons of fish and fish products valued at $322.906 million were exported during the period from July-March 2024-25 as compared to the 145,671 metric tons worth of $289.568 million of the same period of last year, according the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Meanwhile, meat and meat products exports during the period under review also increased by 0.99 per cent as 90,578 metric tons of meat and meat preparations worth of $391.118 million were exported as against the exports of 93,587 metric tons valued at $387.279 million of the same period of the last year.
In last 09 months, the country exported over 663,980 metric tons of Basmati-Rice valued at $676.967 million as compared to the exports 545,223 metric tons worth $622.347 million of the same period of the last year, it added.
During the period under review, over 4.017 million tons of rice other then basmati rice worth $2.080 billion were also exported as compared to the exports of 4.011 million tons valued at $2.308 billion of the same period of the last year.
The food group exports from the country during the period under review grew by 1.62 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-March 2024-25, food commodities worth $5.749 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $5.658 billion of the same period of the last year.
On the other hand food group imports into the country during the last 09 months of the current financial year decreased by 2.74 percent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July to March 2024-25, imports of food commodities went down from $6.290 billion to $6.118 billion, the data reveled.
