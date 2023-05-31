UrduPoint.com

Seafood Exports Increase By 16.22% To $406 Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Seafood exports increase by 16.22% to $406 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 16.22 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The country earned $406.090 million from seafood exports during July-April (2022-23) against the exports of US $349.429 million in July-April (2021-22), showing growth of 16.22 percent, PBS reported.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 32.58 percent going up from 131,776 metric tons last year to 174,703 metric tons in the first ten months of last year.

On a year-on-year basis, seafood exports increased by 26.62 percent to $51.

052 million in April 2023 as compared to exports of $40.321 million during April 2022.

In terms of quantity, the exports witnessed a 53.35 percent increase going up from 15,443 metric tons last year to 23,681 metric tons this year.

On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports declined by 6.66 percent when compared to the exports of $54.694 million in March 2023, according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, fish exports went down by 4.35 percent in April 2023 compared to the exports of 24,759 metric tons in March 2023.

The overall food exports from the country were recorded at $4,277.586 million during July-April (2022-23) against the exports of $4,457.675 million recorded during July-April (2021-22), showing negative growth of 4.04 percent.

