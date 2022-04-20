UrduPoint.com

Seafood Exports Increase By 2.04pc In 3 Quarters

Published April 20, 2022

Seafood exports increase by 2.04pc in 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 2.04 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The seafood exports during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at $309.979 million against the exports of $303.782 million in July-March (2020-21), showing growth of around 2.04 per cent, according to Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the seafood trade declined by 14.55 percent as its exports decreased from 136,971 metric tons to 116,514 metric tons.

On year-on-year basis, the fish exports from the country however declined by 19.81 percent by going down from $52.583 million during March 2021 to $42.168 million in March 2022.

On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports however surged by 16.40 percent when compared to the exports of $36.227 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the overall food exports from the country witnessed an increase of 18.92 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year.

These exports were recorded at $3,961.469 million during July-March (2021-22) as compared to $3,331.257 million in July-March (2020-21).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of food commodities increased by 10.22 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The food exports during March 2022 were recorded at $526.466 million against the exports of $477.668 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country witnessed an increase of 24.67 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The exports from the country were recorded at $23.298 billion during July-March (2021-22) against the exports of $18.687 billion recorded during July-March (2020-21), showing growth of 24.67 percent.

The imports during the months under review also went up by 48.63 percent by growing from $39.489 billion last year to $58.691 billion in July-March (2021-22)./395/

