Seafood Exports Increase By 30% In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Seafood exports increase by 30% in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 30.02 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The seafood exports during July 2022 were recorded at US $18.506 million against the exports of US $14.233 million in July 2021, showing growth of around 30.02 per cent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 18.47 percent by going up from 6,802 metric tons in July 2021 to 8,058 metric tons during July 2022.

However, on month-on-month basis, the seafood exports declined by 54.43 percent when compared to the exports of $40.608 million in June 2022, the PBS data revealed.

In terms of quantity, the fish exports declined by 54.95 percent in July 2022 when compared to the exports of 17,888 metric tons in June 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's overall merchandise exports declined by 5.17 percent in July 2022 as compared to exports of July 2021. The exports during the month were recorded at US$2,219 million against the exports of US$2,340 million in last July.

The imports also declined by 12.81 percent to US$4,861 million in July 2022 compared to exports of US$5,575 million in July 2021.

Based on the figures, the merchandize trade deficit declined by 18.33 percent by going down form the deficit of US$3,235 million last July to US$2,642 million in July 2022, according to PBS data.

