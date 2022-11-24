Seafood exports jump 39.6% to $134 million in 4 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 39.65 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The country earned $134.596 from seafood exports during July-October (2022-23) against the exports of US $96.384 4 million in July-October (2021-22), showing growth of around 39.65, PBS reported.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 40.93 percent by going up from 36,088 metric tons last year to 50,859 metric tons in first four months of last year.

On year-on-year basis, the seafood exports increased by 38.65 percent to $54.662 million in October 2022 from the exports of $39.425 million during October 2021.

The exports also witnessed 38.74 hike in terms of quantity by going up from 14,544 metric tons last year to 20,179 metric tons this year.

On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports increased by 30.62 percent when compared to the exports of $41.

848 million in July September, according to the PBS data.

In terms of quantity, the fish exports went up by 36.73 percent in October 2022 compared to the exports of 14,758 metric tons in July 2022.

The overall food exports from the country were recorded at $1493.859 million during July-October (2022-23) against the exports of $1432.712 million recorded during July-October, showing growth of 4.27 percent).

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports during the first four months of the current fiscal year increased by 0.94 per cent to $9,549 million as compared to the exports of $9,460 million during the corresponding period of last year.

On the other hand, the imports of the country decreased by 16.21 per cent during the period under review going down from $25,084 million last year to $21,018 million during the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit was recorded at $11,469 million this year against the deficit of $15,624 million last year, showing a decline of 26.59 per cent, according to the data.