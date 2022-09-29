UrduPoint.com

Seafood Exports Jump 52% To $37.9 Million In 2 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Seafood exports jump 52% to $37.9 million in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 52.07 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The seafood exports during July-August (2022-23) were recorded at US $37.941 million against the exports of US $24.949 million in July-August (2021-22), showing a growth of around 52.07 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 42.56 percent going up from 11,128 metric tons last year to 15,864 metric tons in the first two months of last year.

On a year-on-year basis, the seafood exports increased by 81.36 percent to $19.435 million in August 2022 from the exports of $10.716 million during August 2021, according to the PBS data.

The exports also witnessed 80.44 hikes in terms of quantity going up from 4,326 metric tons last year to 7,806 metric tons this year.

On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports increased by 5.

02 percent when compared to the exports of $18.506 million in July 2022, the PBS data revealed.

In terms of quantity, the fish exports, however, declined by 3.13 percent in August 2022 when compared to the exports of 8,058 metric tons in July 2022.

The overall food exports during the first two months of the current year increased by 9.79 percent. The food exports in July-August were recorded at $725.024 million against the exports of $660.345 million last year.

The overall exports from the country were recorded at $4.759 billion during July-August (2022-23) against the exports of $4.587 billion recorded during July-August (2021-22).

On the other hand, the imports into the country decreased by 9.25 percent declining from $12.152 billion last year to $11.028 billion in July-August (2022-23).

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $6.269 billion, showing a decrease of 17.13 percent over the deficit of $7.565 billion recorded last year, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports July August From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

1 hour ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

3 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

4 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.