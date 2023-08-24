Seafood exports up by 2.2% to $18.9 mln in July

The seafood exports from the country increased by 2.2 percent during the month of July 2023 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The seafood exports from the country increased by 2.2 percent during the month of July 2023 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of fish and fish preparations during July 2023 were recorded at $18.980 million against the exports of $18.572 million in July 2022, an increase of 2.2 percent.

In terms of quantity, the exports witnessed 27.22 percent increase going up from 8,084 million in July 2022 to 10,284 million in July 2023, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports declined by 52.12 percent when compared to the exports of $39.644 million in June 2023, according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, fish exports went down by 45.

11 percent in July 2023 compared to the exports of 18,735 metric tons in June 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit witnessed a decline of 41.16 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The trade deficit during the month under review was recorded at $1.607 billion against the deficit of $2.731 billion in July 2022, a decline of 41.16 percent. The exports during the month were recorded at $2.057 billion against $2.250 billion last year, showing a decline of 8.57 percent.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed a sharp decline of 26.44 percent by falling from $4.981 billion last year to $3.664 billion during July 2023.