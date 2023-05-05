UrduPoint.com

Seafood Valuing $354.847 Mln Exported In Last 03 Quarters Of FY 2022-23

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Fish and fish preparations exports from the country during first three quarters of current financial year grew by 14.81 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March, 2022-23, over 151,030 metric tons of fish and fish products valuing $354.874 million exported as compared the exports of 116,333 metric tons worth of $309.109 million of same period last year.

In first three quarters of current financial year, food group exports from the country decreased by 3.36 percent as it was recorded at $3.814 billion as against the exports of $3.947 billion of same period last year.

During the period under review, about 69,072 metric tons of meat and meat production valuing $302.

409 million also exported as against the exports of 56,397 metric tons valuing $249.102 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On month on month basis, the exports of fish and fish products grew by 32.44 percent as about 24,759 metric tons of rice valuing $54.694 million exported as compared the exports of 16,179 metric tons worth $41.298 million of same month last year.

During the month of March, 2023, the exports of meat and meat production witnessed 100 increase as about 11,217 metric tons of meat and meat preparations valuing $45.438 million.

