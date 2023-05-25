Seafood valuing $406.090 million exported in 10 months of FY2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Seafood exports from the country during first 10 months of current financial year grew by 16.22 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period form July-April, 2022-23, over 174,703 metric tons of of fish and fish preparation valuing $406.090 million exported as compared the exports of 131,776 metric tons worth $349.429 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, country earned $346.337 million by exporting about 79,687 metric tons of meat and meat preparations as against the exports of 49,417 metric tons costing $284.699 million of same period last year.

The exports of meat and meat products from the country during the period under review grew by 21.65 percent as compared the exports of the same period last year.

However, the exports of rice from the country decreased by 11.17 percent as about 3.258 million metric tons of rice valuing $1.

822 million exported during last 10 months of current financial year as compared the exports of $2.051 billion of the same period last year.

Food commodities valuing over $4.277 billion exported during 10 months of current financial year as compared the exports of $4.457 billion of corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-April, 2022-23, the exports of food group from the country decreased by 4.04 percent as compared the same period of last year.

On the other hand food group imports into the country grew by 0.19 percent as it was recorded at $7.762 billion as compared the imports of $7.747 billion of same period last year.

In last 10 months, the imports of dry fruit and nuts decreased by 44.80 percent as it was recorded at $32.114 million as compared the imports of $58.180 million, where as tea imports reduced by 12.16 percent and it was recorded at $467.640 million as against the import of $532.390 million of corresponding period of last year.