Seafood Valuing $496.312m Exported In FY 2022-23

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Seafood valuing $496.312m exported in FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Sea food exports from the country during the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2023 increased by 15.18 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2022-23, about 214,376 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth $496.312 million was exported as compared to the exports of 166.362 metric tons valuing $430.898 million of the same period last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the exports of meat and meat products also grew by 25.13 percent as over 100,194 metric tons of meat and meat preparations valuing $426.708 million as compared to the exports of 76,886 metric tons worth $341.006 million of the same period last year.

Food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 0.88 percent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-June, 2022-23, the country spent $8.936 billion on the import of different food commodities as compared to the imports of $9.016 billion in the same period last year in order to fulfill the local requirements.

During the period under review, the imports of milk, cream and milk for infants into the country reduced by 11 percent as it came down from $144.300 million to $162.140 million, whereas the imports of dry fruits and nuts decreased by 38.

75 percent as it was recorded at $39.964 million as against the imports of 65.272 million of same period of last year.

The import of tea during the last fiscal year also decreased by 9.13 percent as it was recorded at $569.043 million as against the imports of $626.185 million of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the spices imports decreased by 30.04 percent as it was recorded at $151.240 million by end of the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared the imports of $216.183 million in the same period of last year.

However, during the period under review, the imports of food commodities including wheat grew by 34.85 percent as wheat valuing $1.072 billion imported to tackle with the local requirements as against the imports of $795.286 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, soya bean oil imports into the country also increased by 60.05 percent during the last fiscal year as soya bean valuing $315.540 million imported to fulfill local edible oil and vegetable ghee requirements as compared to the imports of $197.154 million of same period last year.

During the last fiscal year, the exports of food commodities from the country decreased by 7.25 percent as it was recorded at $5.0222 billion as against the exports of $5.415 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

