UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search For Crew Enters 2nd Day After Russian Tanker Explodes In Sea Of Azov - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:31 PM

Search for Crew Enters 2nd Day After Russian Tanker Explodes in Sea of Azov - Authorities

The search for the three missing crew members from the Russian General Hazi Aslanov oil tanker that suffered an explosion in the Sea of Azov has entered its second day, Russia's Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The search for the three missing crew members from the Russian General Hazi Aslanov oil tanker that suffered an explosion in the Sea of Azov has entered its second day, Russia's Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) told Sputnik on Monday.

"The result of the search and rescue operation, unfortunately, is negative. Yesterday, the search continued for the entire day and through the night," Rosmorrechflot spokesman Alexei Kravchenko said.

The official added that some wrecked parts of the vessel had fallen off and sunken, however, the tanker itself was not at risk of being flooded.

"The tossing of the vessel was hampered by a segment of its deck � a very long piece of metal snapped by the explosion, which hung eight meters below the keel.

... This morning part of this metal fell off," Kravchenko said, adding that divers were on their way to clean up that section of the tanker.

On Saturday, local emergency services told Sputnik that two blasts, likely oil vapor explosions, had occurred aboard the General Hazi Aslanov tanker in the Sea of Azov following a fire outbreak. According to Rosmorrechflot, the oil tanker was sailing empty toward Rostov-on-Don.

A local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement that there was no oil spill, according to preliminary information. The exact cause of the explosion on board the General Hazi Aslanov tanker is under investigation. Ten crew members had been evacuated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Russia Oil From

Recent Stories

Justice Chauhan issues judgement in Saleem Malik h ..

7 minutes ago

UVAS holds meeting of fish industry stakeholders

9 minutes ago

US election: Apart from opinion polls, ‘October ..

17 minutes ago

S. Korea to continue flu vaccination program despi ..

10 seconds ago

True daily virus case numbers likely at 100,000 in ..

12 seconds ago

National Polio campaign starts in five districts o ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.