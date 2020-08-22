UrduPoint.com
Seattle Mayor Vetoes City Council's Bid To Defund Police

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:22 PM

The mayor of Seattle in the US state of Washington has vetoed a rebalanced budget for this year that included major cuts to the police department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The mayor of Seattle in the US state of Washington has vetoed a rebalanced budget for this year that included major cuts to the police department.

"The bills I'm vetoing today were passed without the level of collaboration that I think we need and, more importantly, that the city expects from us," Jenny Durkan said at a video conference.

Durkan, a Democrat, added she was optimistic that she and the city council would be able to compromise on budget cuts that would not put public safety at risk.

The revamped budget seeks to cut pay for some of the senior police officers and do away with an outreach team for the homeless.

The city council may override the mayoral veto since the new budget was approved by a super majority. The city's legislative body is on a recess and will come back in a few weeks.

