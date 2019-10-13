UrduPoint.com
Sebastian Vettel Takes Pole For Japanese Grand Prix

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Sebastian Vettel takes pole for Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari took pole position Sunday for the typhoon-affected Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

The German clocked an epic lap of 1min 27.

064sec in gusty winds at Suzuka after qualifying was postponed from Saturday because of Typhoon Hagibis.

The Mercedes pair of Valtteri Bottas and championship leader Lewis Hamilton could only manage third and fourth respectively.

