Sec commerce inspects RTC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Industries and Commerce Secretary Ehsan Bhutta visited Raiwind Technical College (RTC), an affiliate of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT).

PTUT Vice Chancellor Dr Abdul Sattar Shakir, Chief Operating Officer of TEVTA Khawar Shehzad, XEN C&W and others briefed the secretary on the ongoing development works and other matters of the institution.

Secretary Bhutta visited various under construction sections of the college, including academic block, admin block, staff accommodation, student hostel, library, and student service area.

He directed the COO of TEVTA to maintain liaison with Chinese officials to introduce third-year academic programmes of the university through Chinese faculty. Bhutta also sought monthly progress reports on the development work.

The provincial secretary also observed various classes and inquired about the educational activities of students and teachers.

