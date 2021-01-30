SEC Says Monitoring Stocks Volatility Amid Private Buying Frenzy

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday that it continues to monitor a showdown between individual investors and professional short-sellers and vowed to review possible attempts to "unduly inhibit the ability" of the former to trade certain stocks while threatening action against "abusive and manipulative trading."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday that it continues to monitor a showdown between individual investors and professional short-sellers and vowed to review possible attempts to "unduly inhibit the ability" of the former to trade certain stocks while threatening action against "abusive and manipulative trading."

Small market participants have pushed shares of underperforming companies - GameStop, AMC or BlackBerry - to historic highs in a drive that some say is mobilized and coordinated via social media platforms like Reddit. The rally resulted in multibillion losses for hedge funds, who bet on the continued slump of reenergized shares.

"The Commission is closely monitoring and evaluating the extreme price volatility of certain stocks' trading prices over the past several days. Our core market infrastructure has proven resilient under the weight of this week's extraordinary trading volumes," SEC said in a statement.

Online broker Robinhood caused a major uproar by prohibiting small investors' operations with stocks affected by the frenzy. It later eased restrictions, but still does not not allow purchases of fractional shares in GameStop and dozen of other companies.

Meanwhile, social media company Facebook banned the "Robinhood Stock Traders Group" with 157,000 members citing "adult sexual exploitation" without elaborating.

The group has no formal affiliation with the stock trading application that froze stock purchases for GameStop and the other companies yesterday.

Earlier this week, a Discord server used by the WallStreetBets community, a Reddit forum responsible for the populist-driven surge in Gamestop stocks, was banned with Discord alleging that it had contained "hate speech."

"The Commission will closely review actions taken by regulated entities that may disadvantage investors or otherwise unduly inhibit their ability to trade certain securities," the statement said.

SEC also promised to take action to protect retail investors when the facts demonstrate abusive or manipulative trading activity that is prohibited by the Federal securities laws.

"Market participants should be careful to avoid such activity. Likewise, issuers must ensure compliance with the federal securities laws for any contemplated offers or sales of their own securities," the statement said.

GameStop and AMC shares jumped another 78 and 60 percent respectively in early Friday trading, bolstered by Robinhood's backtracking.