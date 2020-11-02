Second COVID-19 Lockdown Devastating for UK Businesses - Confederation of British Industry

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Carolyn Fairbairn, said on Monday that the new COVID-19 national lockdown, which will be effective in England starting Thursday, would have a "devastating" impact on UK businesses.

"It is truly devastating for business, for retailers, for manufacturers, for companies who have invested millions in making their factories and their workplaces COVID safe," Fairbairn said during the opening day on the CBI annual conference, which is being held virtually because of the pandemic.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday evening that England would enter a four-week lockdown from Thursday, after admitting that his regional approach that was based on a three-tiered system and included tougher restrictions only in the most affected areas, had failed to contain the current spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

According to Johnson, the new measures will be less "prohibitive" and "restrictive" than the ones imposed in March and April, and will include the closure of pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship, while schools, colleges and universities will remain open.

The head of the CBI said, however, that the government should keep as much of the economy as open as possible, provide financial support for companies, and set out an exit strategy.

She also recommended the country's authorities to implement rapid mass testing for frontline employees so they can keep working and called for better communications between the government and the business sector.

"We've got to get better at communications. Businesses can't act on the basis of speculation and leaks and surmise. This has to get a lot better," Fairbairn said.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Business Minister Alok Sharma defended the government's decision to impose a second lockdown, and stressed that schools will remain open so people can go to work and that sectors such as construction and manufacturing will remain open.

Sharma also said that further support for the business sector will include an extension of the furlough scheme and grants of up to 3,000 Pounds ($3,900) for companies that are forced to close, plus 1.1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) for local governments to help local businesses.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer also addressed the virtual event, and launched a damning attack on the government, accusing it of mishandling the pandemic and losing control of the virus.

"I don't blame the Government for coronavirus. But I do blame it for the way it's been handled. And I can't forgive the catalogue of mistakes that have cost lives, and livelihoods," Starmer said.

Johnson is expected the address the CIB annual conference before it wraps up on Wednesday.