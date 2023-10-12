Second phase of CPEC in full swing: Sami Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Thursday said the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was in full swing, reiterating the interim government's strong commitment to implementing the development projects in letter and spirit.

The minister made these remarks while speaking at a seminar on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): “Paving the Path to Shared Prosperity,” organized here the by Centre of Excellence, CPEC, Quaid-e-Azam University (QUA).

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong was the chief guest at the conference, which was also attended by the Vice Chancellor, QAU, Project Director, CPEC and hundreds of policymakers and experts.

The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from October 17 to 18. Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar would represent Pakistan. The forum would focus on Research and Innovation, Communication, Science and technology, Industry, Agriculture, Energy, Tourism and other areas.

Planning Minister Sami Saeed said the BRI was not merely a network of roads and bridges rather it was a manifestation of collective belief in the power of collaboration to create a world where opportunities were boundless and prosperity knew no borders.

“The Second Phase of CPEC is in full swing as all projects are being supervised properly and the interim government is committed to implementing the projects," he said appreciating China for consistent support in the implementation of projects.

The second Phase of CPEC has already started as both countries have been celebrating the decade of CPEC.

Despite facing challenges like security concerns, political instability and the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception in 2013, the minister said both China and Pakistan remained committed in the implementation of CPEC, which evolved from a connectivity project to a symbol of enduring regional cooperation with far-reaching implications for development and stability.

During the seminar, four sessions were held which included Trade & Industrial Cooperation, Cultural Exchange & Connectivity, Financial Sector Integration & CPEC & BRI Integration moderated by various experts while highlighting the key features of sessions.

Highlighting the key achievements of the Centre of Excellence, the minister said that the Centre was playing a constructive role in producing research for CPEC and in future more productive research work would be done.

He said the Centre on Modern Earth, Minerals & Natural Resources had been established at QUA which would work with the cooperation of China to modernize the mineral sector.

Speaking at the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong appreciated the Centre of Excellent CPEC and the Planning Ministry for conducting this seminar, which has great significance, especially at a time when the BRI forum was going to start next week.

Reflecting on the decade of CPEC's journey, the Chinese envoy praised the remarkable achievements made through the guidance of the leaders of both China and Pakistan.

He recalled the historic visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015, which accelerated the large-scale construction of CPEC.

Appreciating the constituent policies formulated by the Planning Ministry, the Chinese envoy said his country would continue to support Pakistan in implementing CPEC projects.

“The success of CPEC is attributed to its adherence to the principles of the BRI as the project exemplifies openness, inclusivity and mutual benefits, garnering support from the people of both China and Pakistan,” remarked the envoy, while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for implementing the CPEC projects, especially in the second phase of CPEC.

The Chinese envoy also appreciated Pakistan for taking extraordinary security measures for the Chinese working on various projects in Pakistan.